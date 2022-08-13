CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Wolfe Research

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wolfe Research from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CyberArk Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stephens began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.67.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $147.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 1.20. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

