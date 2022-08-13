CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Wolfe Research

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wolfe Research from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CyberArk Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stephens began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.67.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $147.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 1.20. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.12.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.