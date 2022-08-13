DA Davidson Cuts Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target to $20.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.24). Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $283.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,173,000 after acquiring an additional 692,493 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,586,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,035,000 after purchasing an additional 492,651 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

