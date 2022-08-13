Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives $80.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DQ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $47.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.30. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92.

Daqo New Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth $585,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth $4,267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

