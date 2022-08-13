DATA (DTA) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

DATA (DTA) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. DATA has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DATA has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. One DATA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,579.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004057 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00037349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00128190 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00063857 BTC.

About DATA

DATA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,989 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. The official website for DATA is data.eco.

DATA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

