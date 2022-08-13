Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.61 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Datadog also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.17 EPS.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $115.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,434,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,947. Datadog has a 1 year low of $81.12 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,583.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.14.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Datadog to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.30.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $35,381.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $150,365.62. Following the sale, the executive now owns 154,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,807,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,426 shares of company stock valued at $13,525,350. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 71.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $302,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $330,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

