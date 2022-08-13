DeFi Pulse Index Price Up 2% Over Last Week (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. DeFi Pulse Index has a market capitalization of $65.67 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be bought for $117.49 or 0.00479872 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeFi Pulse Index alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,482.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004107 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00037547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00128343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00063696 BTC.

About DeFi Pulse Index

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. The official website for DeFi Pulse Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol.

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Pulse Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Pulse Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Pulse Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Pulse Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.