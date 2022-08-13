Dero (DERO) One Day Volume Hits $155,328.00

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $52.38 million and approximately $155,328.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for $4.10 or 0.00016792 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,441.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,982.84 or 0.08112521 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00179166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00019970 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00261060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.87 or 0.00682745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00591134 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005415 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,762,193 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.