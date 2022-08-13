Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Price Target to €400.00

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €385.00 ($392.86) to €400.00 ($408.16) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LRLCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($443.88) to €400.00 ($408.16) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on L’Oréal from €333.00 ($339.80) to €347.00 ($354.08) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on L’Oréal from €410.00 ($418.37) to €421.00 ($429.59) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on L’Oréal from €415.00 ($423.47) to €405.00 ($413.27) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on L’Oréal from €260.00 ($265.31) to €282.00 ($287.76) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L’Oréal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $381.00.

L'Oréal Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LRLCY opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $62.39 and a 1 year high of $97.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.03.

About L’Oréal

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

