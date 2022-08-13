Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) PT Raised to €7.80 at UBS Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from €7.25 ($7.40) to €7.80 ($7.96) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.31) to €5.70 ($5.82) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.16) to €7.50 ($7.65) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.12) to €7.00 ($7.14) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.96.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

