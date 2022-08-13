DeversiFi Market Cap Tops $33.22 Million (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00006596 BTC on exchanges. DeversiFi has a market capitalization of $33.22 million and approximately $435,573.00 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeversiFi has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004097 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00038014 BTC.
DeversiFi Coin Profile
DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
