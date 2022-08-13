Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $6.42, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 60.87%. Dillard’s’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.81 earnings per share.

Dillard’s Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $301.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.52. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $167.03 and a 1 year high of $416.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.62%.

In related news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total transaction of $159,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 14.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 7.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 8.8% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DDS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

