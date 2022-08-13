Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13, reports. The company had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million.

Direct Digital Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ DRCT opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68. Direct Digital has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $5.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Direct Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direct Digital

About Direct Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direct Digital stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRCT Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.26% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

