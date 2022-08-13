Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13, reports. The company had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million.
Direct Digital Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ DRCT opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68. Direct Digital has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $5.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Direct Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direct Digital
About Direct Digital
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direct Digital (DRCT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.