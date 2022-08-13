Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Docebo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.25.

Docebo stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41. Docebo has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.40 and a beta of 1.89.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.95 million. Docebo had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Docebo in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 21.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 70.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

