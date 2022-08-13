Dock (DOCK) Price Hits $0.0257 on Major Exchanges

Dock (DOCK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. Dock has a market cap of $20.48 million and $1.06 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,575.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00190496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004058 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00037121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00128298 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 797,328,941 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io. Dock’s official website is dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dock

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

