Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Director Sells $80,000.00 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DLB opened at $80.75 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $104.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLB. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

