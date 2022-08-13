DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group to $140.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DTE. Mizuho cut their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.00.

NYSE DTE opened at $134.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.26. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $108.22 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.31%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $692,701 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

