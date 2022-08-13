Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) PT Raised to $64.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DRE. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Edward Jones cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $64.86 on Thursday. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.01.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.7% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 13.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

