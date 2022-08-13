Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatronics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.50.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics Stock Down 1.5 %

DYNT stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 million, a PE ratio of -62,130.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Dynatronics had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.