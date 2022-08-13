Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Increased to $146.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup to $146.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.09.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $135.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $105.34 and a 1 year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.37%.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.8% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

