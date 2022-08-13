Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 107.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.4%.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ECC opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $465.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.91. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth about $846,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 68.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 46,964 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 151.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

