easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 805 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 805 ($9.73) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.67) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.57) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 636.43 ($7.69).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 407.60 ($4.93) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 400.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 504.89. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 338.25 ($4.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 862 ($10.42). The stock has a market cap of £3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In related news, insider Moni Mannings acquired 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.56) per share, with a total value of £9,949.03 ($12,021.54). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,021.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

