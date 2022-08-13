eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $52.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen to $52.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.24.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70. eBay has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,140 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $80,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 49,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of eBay by 13.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 420,379 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,863,863 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $161,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in eBay by 3,334.5% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 150,774 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 146,384 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

