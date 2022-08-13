ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Raymond James

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.60.
ECN Capital Trading Up 6.9 %
TSE ECN opened at C$7.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$12.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at ECN Capital
In other ECN Capital news, Director Karen Lynne Martin purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.89 per share, with a total value of C$88,363.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$598,839.44.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
