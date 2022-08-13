ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Raymond James

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.60.

TSE ECN opened at C$7.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$12.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.13.

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$75.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Karen Lynne Martin purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.89 per share, with a total value of C$88,363.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$598,839.44.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

