Eden (EDN) Price Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

Eden (EDN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Eden has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Eden has a market cap of $339,006.36 and $2.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,420.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00037542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00128479 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00064010 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio.

Eden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

