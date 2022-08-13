Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

NYSE EPC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 187,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,868. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $623.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.70 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.00%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $634,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

