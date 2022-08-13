Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 63,060 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,060 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.28% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $12,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $57,000.

A number of analysts have commented on MRTX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $86.37 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $195.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.96.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $39,648.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,526.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

