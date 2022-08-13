Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $637,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 224.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $200.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.02 and a 200 day moving average of $184.49.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. BTIG Research lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.17.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

