Efinity Token (EFI) Market Capitalization Achieves $28.89 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Efinity Token has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a market cap of $28.89 million and $2.17 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,418.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00037394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00128178 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00063626 BTC.

Efinity Token Coin Profile

Efinity Token (EFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin.

Efinity Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

