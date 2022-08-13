Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in July

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.3 days.
Electric Power Development Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EPWDF opened at $16.66 on Friday. Electric Power Development has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38.
About Electric Power Development
