Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in July

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.3 days.

OTCMKTS EPWDF opened at $16.66 on Friday. Electric Power Development has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38.

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. It also produces wood fuel, carbonized sewage sludge fuel, and other biomass fuels, as well as generates and transmits electricity. In addition, the company invests in, imports, transports, and sells coal; sells fly ash; procures forest offcut; produces and sells fertilizers using ash; manufactures, sells, and markets activated coke; operates welfare facilities, wood pellet manufacturing facilities, and nuclear power plants; operates and maintains telecommunication facilities and waste-fueled power generation plants; and constructs and maintains electronic and communication facilities.

