Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Update

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,300 shares, an increase of 103.1% from the July 15th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of ELMUF remained flat at $55.20 during trading hours on Friday. 1,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00. Elisa Oyj has a 1-year low of $55.20 and a 1-year high of $56.45.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Elisa Oyj from €57.00 ($58.16) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elisa Oyj from €53.00 ($54.08) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elisa Oyj from €56.00 ($57.14) to €54.60 ($55.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.