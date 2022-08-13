Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Short Interest Update

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 692,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on EFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ellington Financial from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.
Ellington Financial Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE EFC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.68. 463,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,012. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a current ratio of 25.88.
Ellington Financial Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,385,000 after acquiring an additional 151,814 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after acquiring an additional 266,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,304,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after acquiring an additional 418,250 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,255,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 696,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
