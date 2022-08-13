Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 3,309 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.97. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

