Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 411 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 79.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General Trading Up 0.6 %

Several analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.69.

Dollar General stock opened at $253.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

