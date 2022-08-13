Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 5,584 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,656 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,811,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,005,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Snap by 779.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,973,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,879,000 after buying an additional 1,749,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

SNAP stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares in the company, valued at $32,873,842.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,277,886 shares of company stock valued at $16,497,106 over the last quarter.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

