Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,597,000 after buying an additional 340,301 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,747,000 after acquiring an additional 396,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,951,000 after purchasing an additional 519,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,529,000 after buying an additional 811,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $103.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

