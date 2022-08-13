Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,424,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG opened at $115.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.71. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.07.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.