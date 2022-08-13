Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 19.5% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Eaton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,747,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 257,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,055,000 after acquiring an additional 29,409 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.64.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $152.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.72. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

