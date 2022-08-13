Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 1,650 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 219,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $230,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $4,334,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 55,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

