Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 2,054 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $43.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $58.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.93.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

