Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,302,000 after buying an additional 690,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,858,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,147,000 after purchasing an additional 289,762 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,498,000 after buying an additional 189,877 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $135.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.98. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

