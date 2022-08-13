Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,290 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.80.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $233.01 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.46 and its 200 day moving average is $202.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

