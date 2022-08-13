Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Stock Up 0.2 %

ELTK stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $7.16.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter.

Eltek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.