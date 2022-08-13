Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Short Interest Up 22.5% in July

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $17,360,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Embark Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $565,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $8,680,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Embark Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Embark Technology by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 396,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBK traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 167,309,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,096. Embark Technology has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95.

Embark Technology ( NASDAQ:EMBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Embark Technology will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMBK shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Embark Technology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

