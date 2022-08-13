Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) PT Raised to $137.00 at JMP Securities

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $103.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ENTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $58.23.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.17). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

