Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

ENTA stock opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.23. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.17). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

