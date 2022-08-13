Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Energy Recovery Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of ERII stock opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.01 and a beta of 1.24. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.71.

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

In other Energy Recovery news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Energy Recovery news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $62,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,236 shares in the company, valued at $342,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,236. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery

About Energy Recovery

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

