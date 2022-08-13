Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Energy Recovery Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of ERII stock opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.01 and a beta of 1.24. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.71.
Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery
In other Energy Recovery news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Energy Recovery news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $62,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,236 shares in the company, valued at $342,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,236. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery
About Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Recovery (ERII)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.