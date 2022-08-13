Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) CTO Ashok Lahiri Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,401,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ashok Lahiri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enovix alerts:

On Friday, August 5th, Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of Enovix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $42,000.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $22,380.00.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. Enovix Co. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $39.48.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Enovix in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enovix in the second quarter valued at $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Enovix by 20.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enovix in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on Enovix in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.