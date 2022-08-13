Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. Enovix has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enovix will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,401,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,401,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,980 over the last 90 days. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 401.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after buying an additional 779,033 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovix by 507.3% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 852,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 711,800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Enovix in the second quarter valued at about $5,089,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,680,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Enovix by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after purchasing an additional 418,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

