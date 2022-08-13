Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Short Interest Update

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGRO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.93. 13,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,084. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.42. Enstar Group has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $27.56.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

