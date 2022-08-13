Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (CVE:EGLX – Get Rating) were up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.99. Approximately 145,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 154,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.99. The firm has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a PE ratio of -15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

